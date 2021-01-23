Arjuna walks away from UNP politics

Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga has decided not to actively participate in the political activities of the United National Party in the future.

Ranatunga had refused to accept the post of Deputy Chairman of the United National Party which was presented to him and he also did not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new officers at Sirikotha recently.

Although he had earlier resigned from the leadership of the United National Party in the Gampaha District, he actively participated in the work of the party.

Meanwhile, although it is speculated that an alliance is to be formed under the leadership of Karu Jayasuriya, former Deputy Leader of the UNP Ravi Karunanayake and National Organizer Navin Dissanayake and Arjuna Ranatunga was scheduled to join it, this has not been confirmed yet.

(Source: Daily News – By Shiromi Abeysinghe)