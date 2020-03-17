Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has been tasked to spearhead the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Outbreak, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This has been established at 1090, Sri Jayawardenapura, Rajagiriya under the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The center has been established with the objective of ensuring a well-coordinated preventive and management measures regarding public health and other services to ensure the welfare of the public.