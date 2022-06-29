Jun 29 2022 June 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Around 600 inmates escape Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre

Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Sri Lanka

An inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa died after a brawl between two groups last night (June 28).

Victim identified as a 36-year-old inmate, a resident from Mutuwal.

Sri Lanka Police said that around 600 inmates of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre at Welikanda have escaped during the tense situation due to the death of the inmate last night (June 28).

Police and the Army have taken steps to bring the situation under control.

The spokesman said the remaining inmates of the Centre were staging a protest and were not allowing the police or the security forces to enter the Centre.

