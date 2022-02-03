Arundika Fernando to step down as a State Minister

Arundika Fernando says he will step down as a State Minister until a thorough investigation is conducted into the assault on a group of university students.

His son is among the suspects arrested over the incident.

It was reported previously that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed Fernando to do the same.

All 6 suspects, including the son of State Minister Arundika Fernando who were arrested over the assault incident at the Ragama Medical Faculty, were remanded until February 07.