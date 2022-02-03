Arundika Fernando’s son arrested over assault on Ragama medical faculty students

The son of State Minister Arundika Fernando has been arrested over the incident of alleged assault on students at the Ragama Medical Faculty.

Avinda Randila Jehan Fernando, aged 23, was arrested after he surrendered to the Ragama Police last night (February 02) through a lawyer.

The vehicle used by the assailants was meanwhile taken into custody in the area of Kalubowila, the police said.

Accordingly, a total of seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.