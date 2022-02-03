President orders Ceylon Electricity Board: Find more sites for wind power

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (February 02) ordered Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) officials to prepare a report on the locations where wind power stations can be installed.

The President issued these directives during an inspection at the Thambapavani wind power station in Mannar yesterday. The President’s visit to the Mannar wind power project was aimed at exploring the possibility of promoting wind power generation in the country within a very short period.

Over 248 Megawatts of power is being generated by the wind power stations around the country and plans are underway to generate 70 percent of the country’s power requirement from renewable energy sources State Minister Duminda Dissanayake and President’s Principal Advisor Lalith Weeratunga were present.