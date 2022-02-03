‘Weda Lakshayak’ begins countrywide today

A countrywide development project Weda Lakshayak to strengthen the livelihoods of all citizens and make the country a prosperous will be launched today (January 03).

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa stated that this massive development project will be implemented throughout the country using the funds allocated through the Budget, with the aim of making Sri Lanka a prosperous country with the “Gama Samaga Pilisandarak – Ayaweyen weda lakshayak” project.

The programme will be implemented in 14,021 Grama Niladhari Divisions covering all 336 Divisional Secretariat Divisions throughout the country and accordingly it is planned to start 5 or 6 projects in each Grama Niladhari Division, the Minister pointed out.

Minister Basil Rajapaksa said the government has decided to carry out these projects in the villages to implement the policies presented by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in the budget.

He also said that production will be increased with the objective of overcoming economic challenges and it is hoped to increase people’s income. While a number of development projects in various fields including livelihood development projects as well as trade and housing programmes are being implemented under this rural development programme, with the objective of strengthening the production economy, this will be carried out based on a proposal presented through the 2022 Budget and it is of significance that the entire procedure of identifying public requirements by the people themselves,is completely decentralized.

(Source: Daily News – By Mahinda Aluthgedera)