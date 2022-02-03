Pardon Ranjan Ramanayake tomorrow – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says he strongly believes that former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake will receive full Presidential pardon on Independence Day.

Speaking to media after visiting Ranjan Ramanayake this morning, MP Premadasa requested the President to issue Ramanayake a pardon tomorrow on humanitarian grounds.

The Opposition Leader said they hope the former MP will be released as he has served the public by even contributing his salary and allowances to the public.

MP Premadasa said according to their knowledge, lists have been complied for thousands of individuals to receive pardons tomorrow to mark Independence Day.

He said former MP Ramanayake deserves to be on top of the list.

(Source: News Radio)