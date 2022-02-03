Minister Mahinda Amaraweera tests positive for COVID-19

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has tested positive to COVID-19.

Last month, it was revealed several Members of Parliament including Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara, State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera and Dilum Amunugama, SLPP lawmakers Sarathi Dushmantha, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda and Amarakeerthi Athukorala, SJB MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam too have tested positive for the virus.