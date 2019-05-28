Minister Kabir Hashim says the present government will continue to fight the scourge of terrorism and states it will not forfeit the duties to the country.

Speaking during an event in Mawanella, Minister Hashim said based the incidents that occurred on Easter Sunday, some vested parties are attempting to incite racism and divide the country.

The Minister said such factions should be defeated ideologically and politically through a united front.

He added as a Sri Lankan, he will continue to fight for the unity of the country and urged all Sri Lankans to work for the betterment of the country.

Minister Kabir Hashim noted that political forces behind these heinous acts should also be sidelined.

(Source: News Radio)