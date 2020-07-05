Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Puttalam District candidate and former parliamentarian Ashoka Wadigamangawa (68) has died in a road accident at Padeniya on the Kurunegala-Puttalam road, police said.

Police said his vehicle had rammed onto a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

Ashoka Wadigamangawa who sustained critical injuries in the accident, succumbed on admission to the Wariyapola Base Hospital.

Mr. Wadigamangawa is a former North Western Provincial Councilor and former Minister of Health, Indigenous Medicine, Sports & Youth Affairs of the North Western Province.