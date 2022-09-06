Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka wins the match between Sri Lanka and India

The Sri Lankan Cricket team won the match played against the Indian team by 6 wickets in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 today (September 06).

Sri Lanka won the toss and gave the opportunity to the Indian team to bat first.

Accordingly, the Indian team managed to score 173 runs after losing 8 wickets at the end of the 20 overs.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma scored 72 runs and Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 runs for the Indian team.

Dilshan Madhushanka took 3 wickets for the Sri Lankan team while Chamika Karunaratne and skipper Dasun Shanaka took 2 wickets each.

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan team entered the field to chase the target of 174 runs and recorded the victory in 19 overs and 5 balls by losing 4 wickets.

Kusal Mendis scored 57 runs and Pathum Nissanka scored 52 runs for the Sri Lankan team.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka is unbeaten on 33 runs.