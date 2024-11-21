Asoka Sapumal Ranwala appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament
Dr. Asoka Sapumal Ranwala, a Member of Parliament from the National People’s Power (NPP), was unanimously appointed as the new Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka this morning (November 21).
He was nominated by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the proposal was seconded by Minister Vijitha Herath at the commencement of the inaugural session of the tenth Parliament.
Meanwhile, Dr. Rizvie Salih, an MP from the NPP, was unanimously elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
He was nominated by Minister Nalinda Jayatissa and the proposal was seconded by Minister Saroja Paulraj.
The first sitting of the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced at 10:00 AM this morning (November 21) with the participation of the newly-elected legislators.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Asoka Sapumal Ranwala appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament November 21, 2024
- Ten arrested with 160 kg of ice and 60 kg of heroin in Matara November 21, 2024
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe retires from politics November 21, 2024
- Kanchana Wijesekera appointed to NDF’s remaining national list seat November 20, 2024
- Sri Lanka to import 70,000 metric tons of rice to address shortage November 20, 2024