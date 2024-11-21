Asoka Sapumal Ranwala appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament

Dr. Asoka Sapumal Ranwala, a Member of Parliament from the National People’s Power (NPP), was unanimously appointed as the new Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka this morning (November 21).

He was nominated by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the proposal was seconded by Minister Vijitha Herath at the commencement of the inaugural session of the tenth Parliament.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rizvie Salih, an MP from the NPP, was unanimously elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

He was nominated by Minister Nalinda Jayatissa and the proposal was seconded by Minister Saroja Paulraj.

The first sitting of the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced at 10:00 AM this morning (November 21) with the participation of the newly-elected legislators.