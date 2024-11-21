Ten arrested with 160 kg of ice and 60 kg of heroin in Matara

Ten individuals who were in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and heroin have been arrested in the Gandara area of Matara.

Police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that they were arrested by the Matara Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

During the arrest, 160 kilograms of ice drugs and 60 kilograms of heroin were seized by the police.

The Matara Division Criminal Investigation Unit will conduct further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, three individuals who arrived at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange to receive a consignment of Kush drugs sent from Thailand by air mail have been arrested.

It was reported that the suspects were arrested during a joint operation conducted by officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau and Customs officers.

Two parcels containing 10 kilograms and 274 grams of Kush drugs sent from Thailand were seized by the police.

The arrested suspects are residents of Padukka, Homagama, and Kalutara, according to the police.