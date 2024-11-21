Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe retires from politics

Former Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe announced yesterday (November 20), that he is retiring from politics and will not participate in any future elections.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Temple of the Tooth Relic, Dr. Rajapakshe firmly ruled out a return to Parliament. “I don’t have any ambition to re-enter politics or contest the parliamentary election,” he stated.

He explained his decision by criticizing the public and media perception of lawmakers, saying, “The public opinion shaped by the media labels all 225 MPs as thieves and corrupt. I don’t want to be part of that narrative.”

Dr. Rajapakshe also mentioned that he sees no personal or political benefit in continuing his political career adding that he has no reason to stay involved in politics under the current circumstances.