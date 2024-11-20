Kanchana Wijesekera appointed to NDF’s remaining national list seat
Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 6:10 pm
The New Democratic Front (NDF) has decided to appoint former Minister Kanchana Wijesekera to the remaining National List MP position allocated to the party.
A senior spokesperson of the party stated that the decision to propose Kanchana Wijesekera’s name for the National List MP position was made after considering numerous requests from various factions within the party for a youthful representation in the National List.
According to the 2024 parliamentary election results, the NDF was allocated two National List MP positions.
For one of these positions, the party’s Secretary, Shyamila Perera, submitted the name of Ravi Karunanayake to the Election Commission.
