Sri Lanka to import 70,000 metric tons of rice to address shortage

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 6:01 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to import 70,000 metric tons of rice to address the shortage in the local market.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that the required Cabinet approval has been obtained. The rice will be imported through Lanka Sathosa and the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation.

A significant portion of the imported rice will be of the ‘Swarna Nadu’ variety, which is deemed suitable for local consumption.

This announcement was made by the minister during a press briefing held this afternoon (November 20) at the Government Information Department. The briefing aimed to inform the public about the government’s decision regarding the ongoing rice shortage.

Further elaborating, the minister said:

“We will commence the process of supplying rice to the market before December 15. ‘Swarna Nadu’ is the type of rice that suits the consumption of our country. This is the variety we have decided to import.”

The minister also clarified that no tax reductions will be provided for this rice importation.