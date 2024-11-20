Ruhuna University strike: Staff and students demand Vice Chancellor’s removal

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 3:04 pm

The academic and non-academic staff of the University of Ruhuna along with student unions have launched a strike yesterday (October 19) demanding the immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Senior Professor Sujeewa Amarasena.

The strike continued into its second day today (November 20).

Protesters accuse the Vice Chancellor of exerting undue pressure on staff and students and claim his actions are driven by personal vendettas.

Co-Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC), Dhammika S. Priyantha, alleged that under his leadership, studentship of several students had been revoked, some were barred from attending graduation ceremonies, and non-academic staff faced unfair penalties.

Faculty promotions, he claimed, were granted based on favoritism rather than merit, allegedly backed by political protection.

A protest by university students took place on campus yesterday in support of the strike.

Representatives of the striking unions met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya yesterday (October 19) to discuss their grievances.

According to UTUJC Media Spokesman Senior Prof. Charudaththa Ilangasinghe, the government responded promptly to the strike by initiating talks.

The Prime Minister assured a swift resolution to the issue, but union leaders insist they will not end their action until Professor Amarasena is removed from his position.

Meanwhile, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ruhuna University, Senior Professor Sujeewa Amarasena stated that he rejects all the allegations made against him.

He points out that although requests for his resignation have been made based on false allegations, he is not prepared to resign from his position.