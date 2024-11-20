Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on November 20, 2024
Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 11:55 am
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US Dollar (USD) today (November 20), as per the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the CBSL, the buying rate of the US Dollar is Rs. 286.55, while the selling rate stands at Rs. 295.59.
