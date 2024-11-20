Harin Fernando arrested

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 10:31 am

Former Minister Harin Fernando was arrested by the Badulla Police in connection with an election violation during the 2024 parliamentary election period.



Police said he arrived at the Badulla Police Station this morning (November 20) to provide a statement and was arrested after giving his statement.

On November 11, 2024, tensions rose in Badulla when police tried to stop Fernando’s supporters who were wearing t-shirts similar to the jersey of international footballer Lionel Messi with the number ’10’.

Police and Election Commission officials asked the supporters to remove the t-shirts, as they were seen as a form of indirect campaigning.

Fernando, who secured 9,371 votes in the Badulla district under the New Democratic Front (NDF) during the 2024 Parliamentary Election, will be presented in the Badulla Magistrate’s Court.