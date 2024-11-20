Nov 20 2024 November 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Pillayan appears before CID over Easter Sunday Attacks documentary

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 10:16 am
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan Or Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan Or Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”) appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (November 20) to give a statement regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

This statement is related to the CID’s recent investigation into a documentary aired by Britain’s Channel 4 on September 6, 2023, titled “Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings.”

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY