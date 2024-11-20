Pillayan appears before CID over Easter Sunday Attacks documentary

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024 - 10:16 am

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”) appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (November 20) to give a statement regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

This statement is related to the CID’s recent investigation into a documentary aired by Britain’s Channel 4 on September 6, 2023, titled “Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings.”