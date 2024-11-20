Julampitiye Amare’s death sentence confirmed

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2024

The Court of Appeal has upheld the death sentence imposed by the Tangalle High Court on Geeganage Gamage Amarasiri, alias “Julampitiye Amare,” in connection with the killing of two individuals and the injury of another during a shooting at a Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) meeting in Katuwana, Hambantota, on June 15, 2012.

This verdict was delivered today (November 20) by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Sampath B. Abayakoon and P. Kumararatnam. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by Julampitiye Amare confirming his guilt on five counts, including murder, and affirming that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the sentences related to four alternative counts were set aside as they could not be upheld alongside the primary counts.

The Tangalle High Court originally sentenced Julampitiye Amare to death on November 7, 2019, for his role in the incident, which resulted in the deaths of 50-year-old Edirimannage Malani and 18-year-old J.P. Nimantha Greshan, as well as serious injuries to 26-year-old Pradeep Saranga.

In his appeal, Julampitiye Amare argued that the defense evidence was not properly considered and claimed he was denied a fair trial.

However the Appeal Court rejected these claims. Justice Abayakoon noted that the High Court Judge had appropriately analyzed the evidence and applied relevant legal principles.

U.R. de Silva, P.C. and Savithri Fernando represented the accused while Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera appeared on behalf of the Attorney General.