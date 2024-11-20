Man arrested for 75 million rupee theft and drug possession

Sri Lanka Police arrested a 35-year-old man yesterday (November 19) in connection with the theft of 75 million Sri Lankan Rupees that took place in the Minuwangoda area.



The suspect, a resident of Thammita-Makawita area, worked as a driver for a private company responsible for securely transporting money.

The suspect allegedly fled with 75 million rupees in the company vehicle on the morning of November 18, 2024, in the Minuwangoda area.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Uggalgoda area of Gampaha.

Following investigations by the Gampaha Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, the man was arrested in the Kaduwangaha area in Gampaha with 5 grams and 420 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

Further inquiries led to the recovery of 31,515,291 rupees (31.5 million rupees) related to the theft.

Police are continuing investigations into the case.