ASP Wootler named Sri Lanka Police Spokesman
Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 11:25 am
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler has been appointed as the new Media Spokesman for the Sri Lanka Police, effective today (June 30).
He previously served as the Assistant Director of the Police Media Division.
He replaces Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Manatunga, who has been transferred to the Polonnaruwa Division as the SSP in charge of that division.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena indicted over Rs. 1.7 Million BOI funds misuse June 30, 2025
- ASP Wootler named Sri Lanka Police Spokesman June 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka proposes strategic trade vision at World Economic Forum 2025 June 30, 2025
- Supreme Court of Sri Lanka rules some clauses of Electricity Bill unconstitutional June 30, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police transfers: Senior officers and OICs reassigned June 30, 2025