ASP Wootler named Sri Lanka Police Spokesman

Posted by Editor on June 30, 2025 - 11:25 am

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler has been appointed as the new Media Spokesman for the Sri Lanka Police, effective today (June 30).

He previously served as the Assistant Director of the Police Media Division.

He replaces Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Manatunga, who has been transferred to the Polonnaruwa Division as the SSP in charge of that division.