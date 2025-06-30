Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena indicted over Rs. 1.7 Million BOI funds misuse

Former Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and former Director General of the Board of Investment (BOI), Jayantha Edirisinghe, were today (June 30) served indictments before the Colombo High Court.

The indictments were filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The charges allege that the two caused a financial loss of over Rs. 1.7 million to the government of Sri Lanka.

The alleged offence is linked to the use of BOI funds for newspaper advertisements in 2014.

These ads were published to mark the anniversary of the inauguration of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The indictments were presented before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne.

After the charges were formally read, the court granted bail to both defendants.