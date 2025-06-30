Shah Rukh Khan to visit Sri Lanka in August, 2025

June 30, 2025

Indian film legend Shah Rukh Khan is expected to visit Sri Lanka this August to attend the grand opening of the City of Dreams Sri Lanka.

The inauguration is scheduled for August 2, 2025, and marks a major milestone for the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The official Facebook page of City of Dreams Sri Lanka recently hinted at Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the event, sparking excitement among fans and the public.

The City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a groundbreaking project developed by John Keells Holdings (JKH) in partnership with Melco Resorts and Entertainment.

It is South Asia’s first fully integrated tourist resort and stands as the largest private sector investment in Sri Lanka’s luxury hospitality sector, with a total investment of over USD 1.2 billion.

Located in the heart of Colombo, the resort aims to transform the city’s image on the global tourism map.

It offers a unique mix of luxury and entertainment, including:

An international-standard casino hall

The ultra-luxurious Nüwa Hotel

A world-class shopping mall

Advanced MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities

The City of Dreams Sri Lanka combines top-tier hospitality, high-end retail, and immersive experiences, all in one vibrant location.

It sets a new standard for South Asia’s tourism and entertainment industries.