Attorney General directs Police to arrest 22 people linked to attacks on Peaceful Protesters

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police, and the Senior DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest and produce in court 22 people including Ex-Ministers, and Members of Parliament who are linked to the attack on peaceful protesters & protest sites near Temple Trees (MynaGogama) and Galle Face (GotaGoGama) on May 09 & peaceful protest sites.

Among the suspects were MPs Johnston Fernando, Milan Jayatilake, Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Sanath Nishantha and Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The suspects mentioned in the letter are:

MP Johnston Fernando MP Sanath Nishantha MP Sanjeeva Edirimanne MP Milan Jayatilleke Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon Dan Priyasad Mahinda Kahandagama Nalaka Wijesinghe Bandula Jayamanne Dineth Geethaka Samanlal Fernando ‘Arabi Wasantha’ Subhash (Dehiwala Municipal Council) Amal Silva Sameera Chathuranga Ariyaratne Ruwanwelle Ramani Thusitha Ranabahu Sajith Saranga Pushpalal Kumarasinghe Nishantha Mendis Pushpakumara (former army soldier) Savin Fernando (Wennappuwa)

The Attorney General’s Department has further instructed the CID that it is crucial to record the statements of those against whom foreign travel bans have already been obtained.