Attorney General wants bond scam case to proceed without two accused

The Attorney General had requested from the Colombo Special High Court to allow the 2015 bond scam case to proceed in the absence of two accused who are hiding abroad.

As per reports, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and a former director of Perpetual Treasuries Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa are currently hiding abroad.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Damith Thotawatte and Namal Balalle.