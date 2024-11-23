Audit reveals misuse of electric vehicle permits for migrant workers in Sri Lanka

The Auditor General’s Department of Sri Lanka states that a significant number of permits issued for importing electric vehicles for migrant workers have been misused in recent years.

A report on this issue has already been submitted to Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

The mechanism for issuing permits for importing electric vehicles on behalf of migrant workers was introduced during the tenure of the previous government.

Under this scheme, eligible migrant workers were allowed to import a two-wheeled electric vehicle valued at up to USD 25,000 or a fully electric four-wheeled vehicle valued at up to USD 65,000.

However, a special audit conducted by the Auditor General’s Department revealed that approximately 1,000 of these permits were misused. As a result, many eligible migrant workers lost the opportunity to benefit from this scheme.

Additionally, the Auditor General’s Department uncovered several other irregularities related to the program. A special audit report detailing these issues, along with numerous recommendations to the government, was submitted to Parliament by the Auditor General, W.P.C. Wickramaratne.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, stated that his government is taking action against corruption and irregularities related to foreign employment, which were perpetrated by the previous administration.

He highlighted the hardships faced by young men and women in obtaining employment in Israel and Korea, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for them. The Deputy Minister made these remarks during a visit to the Kantale area.