Sri Lankan fishing vessel seized with massive drug haul in Maldives

Posted by Editor on November 24, 2024 - 5:30 pm

A local multi-day fishing vessel along with a stock of ice and cocaine drugs and five suspects were apprehended yesterday (November 23) by the Maldives Coast Guard, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The seized fishing vessel was found to contain approximately 344 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) and 124 kilograms of cocaine.

The Navy stated that the apprehension was the result of successful intelligence sharing between the Sri Lanka Navy and the Maldives Coast Guard.

The Maldives Coast Guard’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center had informed the Sri Lanka Navy early yesterday morning that a multi-day fishing vessel named “Ashen Putha” bearing the registration number IMUL-A-0924-MTR, had entered the Maldivian Exclusive Economic Zone.

The notification sought confirmation whether the vessel had entered the waters due to any defect or distress.

Acting promptly, the Sri Lanka Navy analyzed information related to the vessel. Based on intelligence, it was identified that the multi-day fishing vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

Subsequently, under the directives of Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, the intelligence was swiftly conveyed to the Maldives Coast Guard.

Acting on this intelligence, the Maldives Coast Guard conducted a special search operation on the vessel in their Exclusive Economic Zone and discovered the stocks of ice and cocaine being transported on board.

The Maldives Coast Guard successfully apprehended the multi-day fishing vessel and the suspects.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 37, are residents of Devinuwara and Trincomalee.

Further investigations are being conducted jointly by the intelligence units of the Sri Lanka Navy and the Maldives to determine whether the drugs were intended for Sri Lanka or another regional state.