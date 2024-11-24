Senior Professor Rathnayake appointed to restore order at University of Ruhuna

Posted by Editor on November 24, 2024 - 9:29 pm

Senior Professor R.M.U.S.K. Rathnayake has been appointed as the competent authority to oversee administrative affairs at the University of Ruhuna replacing the Vice Chancellor, Senior Professor Sujeewa Amarasena.

The appointment was made by the Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya through an extraordinary Gazette notification issued today (November 24).

This decision was taken under Section 20(4)(a) of the Universities Act No. 16 of 1978 citing a serious dislocation in the university’s administration and the failure of its authorities to restore normalcy. The appointment will take effect tomorrow (November 25).

The decision follows mounting opposition against the Vice Chancellor with academic and non-academic staff launching a continuous strike on November 19, demanding his removal. Additionally, the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) staged a Satyagraha and protests in front of the Ministry of Education to press for the same demand.

Senior Professor Sujeewa Amarasena has firmly rejected the accusations made against him and declared that he will not resign.

Senior Professor R.M.U.S.K. Rathnayake will assume all responsibilities and authority previously held by the Vice Chancellor under the new arrangement as outlined in the Universities Act and related regulations.