Bus collision in Watawala injures four amid adverse weather

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2024 - 8:35 am

An accident occurred in the Watawala area involving a private bus and a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus, this morning (November 25).

The accident involved a bus traveling from Hatton to Kandy and another bus traveling from Colombo to Hatton.

The incident happened at around 6:40 AM today at the Carolina Estate area on the Hatton-Colombo main road.

According to the police, the private bus, which was speeding from Hatton to Kandy, attempted to brake upon seeing the SLTB bus traveling in the opposite direction.

However, the rear section of the private bus skidded and collided with the SLTB bus, resulting in the rear portion of the private bus breaking into two.

Four people sustained injuries due to the accident.

With the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Watawala police have urged drivers to drive cautiously and at reduced speeds on the Hatton-Colombo main road and nearby roads, as they have become slippery.

The private bus has sustained significant damage from the accident.

The Watawala police are conducting further investigations into the incident.