IMF backs Sri Lanka’s plan to boost revenue with vehicle imports
The Sri Lankan government has set positive financial targets for 2025 while engaging with the IMF programme.
The IMF also suggested that allowing vehicle imports could be a “very good source of revenue.”
Peter Breuer, Senior Mission Chief at the IMF, said that lifting restrictions on vehicle imports was discussed during this review and in earlier ones.
“We knew removing restrictions on vehicle imports could be a very good source of revenue for the government in the year ahead. It’s one of the rare opportunities to increase government revenue,” he said.
The IMF also emphasized that this should be handled carefully to avoid putting too much pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
In 2025, Sri Lanka aims to increase government revenue to 15.1% of GDP and achieve a 2.3% surplus in its primary account.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Over 120,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in first 20 days of November 2024 November 25, 2024
- IMF backs Sri Lanka’s plan to boost revenue with vehicle imports November 25, 2024
- Bus collision in Watawala injures four amid adverse weather November 25, 2024
- Senior Professor Rathnayake appointed to restore order at University of Ruhuna November 24, 2024
- Sri Lankan fishing vessel seized with massive drug haul in Maldives November 24, 2024