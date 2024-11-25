Court orders release of Sujeewa Senasinghe’s SUV on Rs. 100 million bond

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2024 - 12:20 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe’s luxury SUV, previously in CID custody, on a bond of Rs. 100 million.

The vehicle, worth around Rs. 100 million, was initially seized on November 11, 2024, on suspicion of being illegally assembled.

Investigations revealed that the SUV was legally imported as a duty-free vehicle by former MP J. Sri Ranga who used it before selling it to Senasinghe.

The CID raised concerns about the authenticity of signatures on vehicle transfer forms (MT 2 and MT 6) and is continuing its investigation.

However, the court determined that the SUV was imported legally and criticized the prolonged custody of the vehicle without sufficient evidence of illegal activity.

Defense lawyers argued that the CID’s actions, including a search of Senasinghe’s home based on unfounded claims, were unethical and misleading.

They emphasized that no complaints had been filed against Senasinghe regarding the vehicle’s legality.

The court ordered the SUV’s release and postponed the case to February 5, 2025.