Over 120,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in first 20 days of November 2024

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2024 - 12:48 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) states that 120,961 foreign tourists arrived in the country within the first 20 days of November this year (2024).

The largest group of tourists so far this November has come from India with a total of 26,717 visitors.

The second-largest group of tourists has come from Russia with a total of 20,157 followed by Germany in third place with 9,444 visitors.

Accordingly, the total number of foreign tourists who have arrived in the country this year stands at 1,741,676.

The tourism industry is hopeful of reaching the annual target of two million tourist arrivals by the end of this year.