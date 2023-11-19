Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time
Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.
A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.
Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
India won all 10 of its matches before the final and was seeking a third title in its fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill. Virat Kohli (54) and Lokesh Rahul (66) made half-centuries in India’s 240 all out on a slow pitch.
(AP)
You miss the important news at home though and of utmost importance to cricket in SL. So, let me fill the gap. Three letters sent by the head of the SL Cricket Council , Shammi Silva urging the ICC to ‘take action’ against the probing of misuse and stealing SL cricket funds by the SL cricket council and against the unanimously passed motion in the SL parliament have found the way to wiser media today. Though how the letters came out not clear, what the sports minister said during the press conference suggests it has been provided by one or more uncorrupted cricket council(s) in other member countries who received copies sent by Shammi Silva.