Australia working with India to provide fuel for Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force

Australia is working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s Navy and Air Force, Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Paul Stephens said.

“Australia is pleased to be working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s navy and air force. It will help our long standing cooperation against transnational crime to continue. As Indian Ocean neighbours, all three counties share a commitment to preserving regional security,” the Australian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.

