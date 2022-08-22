Direct cash subsidy for low income families, kerosene dependent sectors

Kerosene price revision was a must for many years, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The price of kerosene was increased by Rs.253 with effect from midnight yesterday (August 21), the previous price of kerosene was Rs.87 per litre and the present price of kerosene is Rs.340.

In a tweet, the Minister also mentioned that one major reason for the losses of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) was selling kerosene at subsidised prices.

He added that with prices now on par with costs, the government has proposed a direct cash subsidy to low income families, fisheries and plantation sectors that depend on kerosene.