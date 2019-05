It has been decided to increase the price of Lanka IOC petrol 92 Octane (LP92) by Rs. 5 and to reduce the price of Lanka IOC Auto Diesel (LAD) by Rs. 9 with effect from midnight tonight.

Accordingly, the new price of a liter of Lanka IOC Petrol 92 Octane will be Rs. 140 and the new price of a liter of Lanka IOC Auto Diesel will be Rs.104.