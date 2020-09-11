The final decision to ban cattle slaughter has been postponed by a month.

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella noted that the decision taken by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is being reviewed, while obtaining public opinion in this regard. He said, the idea to ban cattle slaughter was the Premier’s idea and was being discussed.

On 8 September, the Premier told the SLPP Parliamentary Group the Government would legislate against cattle slaughter soon, but there would be no ban on beef imports as a redress to consumers of beef.

Meanwhile, addressing the Media yesterday (10) at the Government Information Department, Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Udaya Gammanpila said that they have adopted a strict policy concerning imports due to the debts they have to pay this year. “Till we balance our economy, we will have to adhere to this strict policy related to imports,” he noted.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)