The Government has not yet discussed with the Millienum Challenge Corporation (MCC) on reviewing its clauses based on the recommendations made by the reviewing Committee, Money, Capital Markets and State Enterprises Reforms State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Parliament yesterday (10).

Responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, State Minister Cabraal said the government has been able to identify all adverse clauses in the MCC Agreement through the committee appointed to look into it.

He added that the Government had followed the usual procedure when reviving an international treaty, when a Committee was appointed to review the proposed MCC agreement.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa queried if the government would tear the MCC agreement. He said the MCC proposed agreement was a huge topic during the election campaign of the now ruling party and said that it would refrain from signing the MCC agreement if it comes to power. However, following the election, members of the government say 70 percent of the agreement is favourable while 30 percent of it is adverse.

State Minister Cabraal said Sajith Premadasa had queried several other questions other than what is written in the statement handed over to the government and he could answer only those questions which are noted in the statement.

Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said Sajith Premadasa was in the Cabinet when the MCC agreement was drafted during the Good Governance Government led by the UNP. However, he kept silent then and makes queries now to gain petty political mileage, he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen MARASINGHE, Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawarachchi)