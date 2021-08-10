Basil empowered to handle milk powder shortage
The Cabinet of Ministers has granted powers to Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa to take necessary steps to resolve the current shortage of powdered milk in the domestic market.
Accordingly, powers have been granted to the Finance Minister to take measures to address the shortage without increasing the prices in the domestic market by either amending the current import levies or other steps that will not burden the public.
