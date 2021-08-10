Impose curfew, Medical Specialists urge Government

While stressing that the COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka is extremely grim, the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) called upon the Government to impose curfew as it is the only successful means of curtailing people’s movement in the country.

AMS President Dr Lakkumar Fernando said with the delta variant claiming to be most prevalent all over the country, the health sector had almost reached its maximum health care capacity in almost all of its health care facilities throughout the country.

“The capacity to accommodate Covid-19 patients has virtually reached its tipping point. Also, the number of patients, and more disturbingly there is a daily exponential rise in the number of oxygen dependent patients,” he pointed out.

“With the demand for increasing number of beds, oxygen and trained personnel, it will be a matter of few days to reach catastrophic dimensions. This will claim lives of COVID-19 as well as patients with other diseases and conditions who require urgent treatment who would otherwise have survived,” the AMS President warned.

Thus, he said the AMS is of the opinion that much tougher movement restrictions should be imposed sooner than later as there is no time left for complacency.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)