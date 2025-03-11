Batalanda commission report to be tabled in Sri Lanka’s Parliament this week

Posted by Editor on March 11, 2025 - 1:03 pm

The Cabinet has decided to present the Batalanda Commission report in Parliament within this week, Cabinet Media Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced today (March 11).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing, Minister Jayatissa stated that the Cabinet had extensively discussed the necessary measures regarding the report.

He emphasized that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Cabinet of Ministers had given significant attention to this matter during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (March 10).

He further noted that appropriate action would be taken following the report’s submission to Parliament of Sri Lanka.