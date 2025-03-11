Sri Lanka ranked among countries with lowest terror threats in Global Terrorism Index 2025

Sri Lanka has been ranked among the countries with the lowest terror threats in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025.

The report, released on March 5, 2025 placed Sri Lanka at 100th out of 163 countries, with a GTI score of zero. This score places Sri Lanka alongside 63 other countries with the lowest terror threat ranking.

Sri Lanka’s position improved significantly, moving up 64 places from the previous year, showing a major reduction in terror threats. In South Asia, Sri Lanka shares the lowest ranking with Bhutan, as both countries have not had any terrorist attacks in the past five years.

Despite South Asia having the highest average GTI score over the last decade, terrorism in the region has generally decreased. This is due to fewer terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan remains a major concern, with a rise in attacks and fatalities, leading it to be ranked the second most terrorism-affected country for the second year in a row. India is ranked 14th.

Sri Lanka was the most improved country in South Asia, with no terrorist attacks or deaths for the fifth consecutive year. Nepal was the second most improved, with no attacks or deaths for two years.

Globally, the Sahel region continues to be the center of terrorism, responsible for over half of the world’s terrorism-related deaths.

The GTI is published yearly by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), an international think tank. The index tracks global terrorism trends, analyzing factors like incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostage situations, alongside conflict and socioeconomic data.