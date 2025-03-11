Vehicle emission raids begin in Colombo under ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program

The Department of Motor Traffic states that, in line with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, vehicle emission testing raids will be conducted in the Colombo District starting today (March 11).

Engineer Dasun Gamage, Director of the Vehicular Emission Trust Fund of the Department of Motor Traffic, mentioned that they expect to inspect the emissions of 1,000 vehicles within a month.

Vehicles that fail the emission test will be issued a maintenance order.

Accordingly, the vehicle must be repaired as per the order and presented for inspection within 14 days.

Meanwhile, he also stated that a program will be conducted to educate police officers on legal procedures related to vehicle emission testing.