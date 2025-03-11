Ex-Provincial Councilor Sanjaya Siriwardena arrested over hidden weapons cache

Former Provincial Council Member Sanjaya Siriwardena has been arrested after a cache of firearms and ammunition was discovered buried on his property in Attanagalla, police reported.

Authorities uncovered a T-56 assault rifle, two magazines, 130 rounds of ammunition, a 12-bore shotgun, and six rounds of shotgun ammunition on Siriwardena’s 25-acre coconut estate. The search operation was launched based on a tip-off received by the police.

Further investigations revealed that additional firearms, including four more T-56 assault rifles and several live hand grenades, are likely to be buried on the property. The police have launched an extensive operation to locate and seize these weapons.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the Director of Western Province (North) Crime, under the instructions of Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The police Special Task Force is also assisting in uncovering all concealed weapons on the estate.