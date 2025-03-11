Doctors strike over sexual assault of female doctor at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital

Doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital have launched an indefinite strike, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect involved in the sexual assault of a female doctor.

According to reports, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, was attacked last evening (March 10) while returning to her government-provided quarters for medical officers after completing her duties.

The incident occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM when an unidentified assailant allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

In response, doctors, including specialists, initiated the strike, urging authorities to ensure the safety of medical professionals working at the hospital. Additionally, specialist doctors have decided to withdraw from private practice in protest.

The Anuradhapura Police are conducting further investigations into the case, while the medical community continues to pressure law enforcement for swift action against the perpetrator.