Three new Appeal Court Justices sworn in before President

Posted by Editor on March 11, 2025 - 5:41 pm

Three newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal were formally sworn in before Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (March 11) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Accordingly, High Court Judges W.K.S.U. Premachandra, K. Priyantha Fernando, and A. Premashankar were appointed to the Court of Appeal.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present on the occasion.

