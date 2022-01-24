Better deal for farmers this Season – Minister

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said a decision will be made by the Cabinet this week regarding the amount of compensation to be paid to farmers for crop damage and the price of paddy.

He said that the organic cultivation programme will be implemented in a manner that farmers will not be inconvenienced during the forthcoming Yala Season, while overcoming all the shortcomings encountered in the last cultivation season.

He was speaking to the media in Kandy on Saturday.

“The Government decided to go for green agriculture during the last Maha season, but there had been shortcomings. We were not able to provide fertilizer to the farmers on time.

It was not possible for officials to raise awareness among farmers properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We accept that due to such shortcomings farmers were inconvenienced. We will provide fertilizer to farmers on time during the forthcoming Yala season, while overcoming all shortcomings.

The President has given instructions in this regard,” he said. The Minister also commented on the crop damage in the last cultivation season.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansha)